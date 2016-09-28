Costa Rica

Costa Rica Police Seized 1,340 Firearms So Far this Year [ES]

28 September 2016

Teletica (Costa Rica)

[Translated summary: 1,340 illegal firearms were seized by Costa Rica police so far this year, or five guns each day. San José is the province where most of these seizures occurred. The guns are sent to the Security Ministry to be destroyed. Last year, 1,712 firearms were confiscated, most of them from organized crime.] San José es la provincia donde se decomisan más armas en condición irregular. Según el Ministerio de Seguridad, solo de enero a setiembre de... (GunPolicy.org)

