South Africa

South African Police Seized 85 Guns in Anti-Gang Campaign

28 September 2016

Herald Live (South Africa)

A massive police bust has netted 29 suspected gangsters – among them alleged gang bosses – and more than R1-million worth of drugs The two-day operation saw a series of raids on drug hotspots across Port Elizabeth and other towns. It involved 250 police officials and 26 K9 unit members and was part of the anti-gang campaign Operation Lockdown, which has been in full swing since March. Police top brass hailed the operation yesterday as a success. They also... (GunPolicy.org)

