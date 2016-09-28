Panama

Panama Police Lose 100 Military Guns, Grenades to Theft [ES]

28 September 2016

Panamá América

[Translated summary: At least 100 assault rifles, machine guns and grenades were allegedly stolen from the Institutional Protection Service, as reported by a lawyer with the Firearm Owners Association of Panama. The Association also noted that they receive between 15 and 30 gun theft complains each year, but that the police seize 1,500 in the same time.] La supuesta pérdida de al menos un centenar de fusiles de asalto M4, ametralladoras y granadas dentro de los... (GunPolicy.org)

