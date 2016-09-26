Senegal,Africa

Africa Arms Trafficking Caused 3,783 Deaths, Says Senegal [FR]

26 September 2016

Sen 360 (France)

[Translated summary: The trade in conventional arms has caused 3,783 deaths in Africa between 2006 and 2014, according to the director of the Cabinet Ministry of the Armed Forces of Senegal. Senegal is one of the African countries that signed and ratified the Arms Trade Treaty.] Le commerce des armes classiques, notamment les armes de petit calibre a causé entre 2006 et 2014, 3783 décès en Afrique, a affirmé lundi à Dakar, Demba Diouf, directeur de Cabinet du... (GunPolicy.org)

