80% of Legal Guns in Africa End Up on the Black Market [FR]

27 September 2016

Le Soleil (Senegal)

[Translated summary: To ensure safety, African countries buy their guns through legal channels. However, 80% of these arms are diverted, stolen or transferred by corrupt intermediaries, according to Marc Finand, member of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. He estimates that 150 million firearms circulate in the continent.] Pour assurer leur sécurité, les Etats achètent des armes via des canaux légaux. Cependant, en Afrique, 80% de ses armes se retrouvent, par... (GunPolicy.org)

