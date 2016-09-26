Uruguay

Uruguay Mulls New Gun Bans, Limits on Gun Ownership [ES]

26 September 2016

El Espectador (Uruguay)

[Translated summary: A regulatory decree proposed for Uruguay would ban civilians from importing and owning automatic rifles, shotguns, handguns, ammunition for these weapons and silencers. Only three guns per person would be permitted. Civilians who previously bought prohibited firearms, or who own more than three, would have to surrender them for destruction.] A efectos de continuar conociendo cómo se encuentra regulada en el derecho uruguayo la tenencia de armas de...

