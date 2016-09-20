Gun Policy News
United Arab Emirates,Saudi Arabia,Belgium,Oman
Belgium Enjoys Record Year of Arms, Gun Sales to Saudi Arabia
20 September 2016
Brussells Times
Saudi Arabia bought 60% of Walloon weapons sold in 2015. This is per the report of the "Weapons" sub-commission of the Wallonia parliament on export licences granted or refused during the last year. Le Soir is reporting this today (Tuesday). Wallonia has never exported so many arms to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has only accounted for 34 export licences of the 1,369 delivered from 68 countries across the whole of the year. However, these contracts represent a total of... (GunPolicy.org)