United Arab Emirates,Saudi Arabia,Belgium,Oman

Belgium Enjoys Record Year of Arms, Gun Sales to Saudi Arabia

20 September 2016

Brussells Times

Saudi Arabia bought 60% of Walloon weapons sold in 2015. This is per the report of the "Weapons" sub-commission of the Wallonia parliament on export licences granted or refused during the last year. Le Soir is reporting this today (Tuesday). Wallonia has never exported so many arms to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has only accounted for 34 export licences of the 1,369 delivered from 68 countries across the whole of the year. However, these contracts represent a total of... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Brussells Times

39908