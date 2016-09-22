Ecuador

Ecuador Police Seize, Hold 28,000 Guns for Destruction [ES]

22 September 2016

Infodefensa (Spain)

[Translated Summary: Since 1998, Ecuador's Judicial Police has stored over 28,000 firearms recovered in police operations. Now, they are going to deliver them to the National Army for its destruction, together with 43,000 ammunition and 205 cartridges. This cache was kept stored in different Police's Evidence Collection Points around the country.] La Policía Judicial de Ecuador almacena desde 1998 más de 28.000 armas de fuego que ahora ha comenzado a entregar... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Infodefensa (Spain)

39904