Venezuela

Venezuela Destroys Another 17,014 Seized Private Guns [ES]

22 September 2016

El Impulso (Venezuela)

[Translated Summary: 17,014 illegal firearms, which were seized nationwide by the state in the current year, were destroyed in Venezuela. The destruction consisted in the melting on a local city furnace. Since 2003, over 423,000 firearms have been destroyed.] En el marco del Día Internacional de la Paz, el ministro del Poder Popular para Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz, Néstor Reverol Torres, visitó la ciudad de Barquisimeto para encabezar el proceso de... (GunPolicy.org)

