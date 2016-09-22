Argentina

Argentina: 806k Gun Owners Hold 1.3m Registered Guns [ES]

22 September 2016

El Intransigente (Argentina)

[Translated summary: The National Agency of Controlled Materials reports that there are 1,295,740 firearms registered in Argentina and 806,539 licensed gun owners. It is estimated that 8 people die by firearm each day. The last disarmament campaign retrieved 174,902 firearms.] Se estima que ocho personas mueren cada día en Argentina por el uso de armas de fuego BUENOS AIRES -- En Argentina hay 1.295.740 armas registradas, según informaron desde la Agencia Nacional... (GunPolicy.org)

