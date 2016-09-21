Argentina

Argentina Province Will Destroy Another 15,000 Guns [ES]

21 September 2016

Diario Panorama (Argentina)

[Translated summary: 15,000 guns are ready to be destroyed in a province of Argentina. These firearms were discarded by police and security forces, seized in crimes, or voluntarily surrendered by civilians in the last disarmament campaing. According to official data, there are 1.5 million firearms registered and 979,500 owners with licences in the country.] Son las descartadas por las fuerzas de seguridad, las incautadas en delitos y las de usuarios civiles. Según el... (GunPolicy.org)

