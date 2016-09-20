Saudi Arabia,Belgium

Saudi Arabia Main Importer of Guns Made in Belgium [FR]

20 September 2016

RT-TV Novosti (Russia)

[Translated summary: According to a report by the firearms commission of the Walloon parliament, in 2015 Ryad was the main importer of arms manufactured in the Belgian region. Saudia Arabia has purchased a total of 575.8 million EUR in weapons, including firearms, cannons, mortars, ammunition, rockets and armoured vehicles.] Selon un rapport de la commission sur les armes du parlement wallon, Ryad a été, en 2015, le premier importateur d'armes produites dans la... (GunPolicy.org)

RT-TV Novosti (Russia)

