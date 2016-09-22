Mexico,Central America,South America

Latin America Recent Seizures Reveal Thriving Gun Trade [ES]

22 September 2016

InSight Crime (Bogotá)

[Translated summary: A series of recent raids and reports highlights the thriving arms trade in Latin America which continues to disrupt countries and entire regions. For example, a report by Prensa Libre found the 9mm pistol has been the weapon most commonly confiscated by Guatemala's National Police.] Una serie de redadas e informes recientes ponen de relieve el floreciente negocio de armas en toda Latinoamérica, lo que sirve tanto para beneficio de los grupos... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: InSight Crime (Bogotá)

39896