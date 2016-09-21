Brazil

Brazil 57 Experts Warn Against Bill to Weaken Gun Law [PT]

21 September 2016

O Globo (Brazil), Editorial

[Translated summary: A manifesto against the revocation of the Disarmament Statute was signed by 50 experts with the support of 13 organisations linked to issues associated with the reduction and prevention of violence in Brazil. The bill to repeal the statute would reduce the minimum age for gun purchases from 25 to 21 and relax the eligibility criteria for a gun licence, among others.] Manifesto contra a revogação da lei, a ser lançado hoje em Brasília, alerta... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: O Globo (Brazil)

39893