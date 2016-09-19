Guatemala

Guatemala Why 9mm and .38 Illicit Handguns Proliferate [ES]

19 September 2016

Prensa Libre (Guatemala)

[Translated summary: The most common guns used in crimes in Guatemala, for their cheap prices and their characteristics, are the 9 mm pistol and the .38 revolver. According to the experts, the 9 mm can be disassembled in 5 pieces that are interchangeable with other pistols, as long as they are the same brand and calibre. Criminals use them so they can hide evidence by changing the barrels.] Armas utilizadas en crímenes son desarmadas y sus piezas vendidas en mercado... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Prensa Libre (Guatemala)

39892