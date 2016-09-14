Australia

Australia Amnesty Hopes to Recover Thousands of Illegal Guns

14 September 2016

Sydney Morning Herald

Justice Minister Michael Keenan says he expects that at least "thousands" of illegal guns to be handed over in a planned national firearms amnesty. But the nature of the illicit market meant it was hard to know how many owners of illegal guns would actually be prepared to give them up, as opposed to serious criminals who will want to hang onto their weapons, he said. Mr Keenan has confirmed Fairfax Media reports on Wednesday that the federal government will soon nail... (GunPolicy.org)

