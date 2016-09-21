South America,Central America,Mexico

Recent Seizures Point to Thriving Latin American Gun Trade

21 September 2016

InSight Crime (Bogotá)

A series of recent raids and reports highlights the thriving arms trade throughout Latin America, which serves to both profit illicit groups and to facilitate criminal violence in the region. During a recent conference on armed violence in Central America, Ana Yancy Espinoza, academic director of the Costa Rican organization Fundación Arias, presented the results of an investigation on regional arms trafficking. According to a press release from the Foundation for... (GunPolicy.org)

