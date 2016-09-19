Réunion,France

Gun Amnesty Operation Launched in French Réunion [FR]

France TV Info

[Translated summary: An amnesty operation has begun in the French Indian Ocean territory of Réunion. Citizens are invited to surrender their firearms, without any sanction until December 15. In past operations, 820 firearms and 31,053 rounds of ammunition were collected in Martinique, and 86 firearms and 3,800 rounds of ammunition in French Polynesia.] Le but est de réduire le nombre d'armes en circulation de façon illégale à La Réunion. Les particuliers sont... (GunPolicy.org)

