Morocco: Police Must Use Guns More to Fight Crime [FR]

18 September 2016

Le 360 (Morocco)

[Translated summary: To face an increase in crime, Moroccan police will be required to use their firearms more often. Police sources explain that this is a right they haven't employed until now because the level of crime in Morocco was not as high as in other countries. Morocco has around 50,000 police officers and most of them carry Beretta pistols and HK machine guns.] Pour faire face à la montée de la criminalité, la police marocaine serait désormais appelée à... (GunPolicy.org)

