El Salvador,Central America,United States

M16, AK Assault Rifles Often Used By Gangs in El Salvador

12 September 2016

InSight Crime (Bogotá), El Faro

The government of El Salvador's militarized campaign against the country's street gangs has been met by an increasingly heavily armed reaction. El Faro's investigation indicates that the gangs' growing use of assault rifles is an echo of the civil war that ended almost 25 years ago. "Our presumption is that many are from the civil war," responds Mauricio Ramírez Landaverde, the Minister of Public Security, when questioned on the origin of the weapons that Salvadoran... (GunPolicy.org)

