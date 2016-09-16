Venezuela

406,534 Guns Surrendered, Seized in Venezuela Since 2003 [ES]

16 September 2016

Aporrea (Venezuela), SENADES

[Translated Summary: According to the General Director of Venezuela's Disarm Service, since 2014, 3,674 firearms and 31,305 ammunition have been surrendered voluntarily by civilians. As well, 52,053 firearms have been seized and will be destroyed. In total, since 2003, 406,534 firearms have been taken off the streets.] La directora general del Servicio Nacional para el Desarme (Senades), Delia Rondón, anunció que del 2014 a la fecha se han recibido 3 mil 674 armas de... (GunPolicy.org)

