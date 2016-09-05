Yemen,Brazil

Brazilian Company Taurus Sold Guns to Yemeni Trafficker [ES]

5 September 2016

Radio Formula (Mexico), Reuters

[Translated summary: Federal prosecutors in Brazil accused two former Forja Taurus executives of sending 8,000 handguns to an active Yemeni arms trafficker in 2013. Forja Taurus is a major gun manufacturer which supplies the Brazilian police and the Army, and is one of the five main gun suppliers to the American market, where it sells three-quarters of its production.] Fiscales federales en el sur de Brasil acusaron en mayo a dos ex ejecutivos de Forjas Taurus de... (GunPolicy.org)

Radio Formula (Mexico), Reuters

