Thailand

Police Dismantle Massive Online Gun Market in Thailand

18 September 2016

Bangkok Post

Police have cracked a massive online market in firearms, including high-powered war weapons and assault equipment, in a series of lightning raids across the country. In early morning action on Saturday on 76 locations in many provinces, a combined taskforce of officers from three police divisions detained 20 suspects and seized 141 firearms. The raids were launched after it emerged that teenage students were buying firearms through social media and then committing... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Bangkok Post

39861