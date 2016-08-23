South Sudan,United States,Ukraine,United Kingdom,Yemen,Libya,Iran,Czech Republic,Syria,Italy,Bulgaria,Afghanistan,Saudi Arabia,France

World Powers Accused of Violating Arms Trade Treaty [ES]

23 August 2016

IPS Noticias

[Translated summary: Human Rights organisations and military analysts accuse the United States, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France and Italy of violating the Arms Trade Treaty by selling to countries in conflict. Experts say that effectively implementing the treaty could save millions of lives.] NACIONES UNIDAS - Los grandes proveedores de armamento violan el tratado que regula su comercio y que se propone frenar el flujo de armas pequeñas y ligeras hacia las zonas de... (GunPolicy.org)

