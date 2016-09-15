Trinidad & Tobago,Venezuela

Venezuelans Trading Guns for Food with Trinidadians - Police

15 September 2016

Caribbean 360

PORT OF SPAIN – Venezuelans and Trinidadians are bartering on the high seas, selling and/or exchanging arms and ammunition for food and basic commodities. These trades also take place at some of T&T's remote coastal ports, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Vernly Gift of the Organised Crime, Narcotics and Firearms Bureau (OCNFB). He made the comments yesterday at the police weekly briefing where he said there is a need for greater monitoring of the... (GunPolicy.org)

