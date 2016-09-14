Peru

Peru Toughens Its Live Shooting Test for Gun Licensing [ES]

14 September 2016

Andina (Lima)

[Translated Summary: The Peruvian gun control agency (Sucamec) explained that from now on, citizens will have to pass a more difficult exam in order to get a licence. They will have five cartridges and a maximum of 45 seconds to hit the target three times. This is to ensure that users are qualified.] La Superintendencia Nacional de Control de Servicios de Seguridad, Armas, Municiones y Explosivos de Uso Civil (Sucamec) decidió optimizar el examen de tiro para la... (GunPolicy.org)

