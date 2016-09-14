Australia

Australia Plans New National Gun Amnesty, Tougher Penalties

14 September 2016

Guardian

The Turnbull government will begin a national gun amnesty after a wave of gun-related crime across the country. It also plans to increase penalties for gun smuggling. The justice minister, Michael Keenan, said the gun amnesty had the support of the Nationals and would allow Australians to hand in illegal guns without penalty. It would not be a buyback. He said the details of the amnesty were yet to be worked out but had in-principle support from his state and... (GunPolicy.org)

