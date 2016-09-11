Iraq,Syria,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,Eastern Europe,China

'Almost Direct' Supply Chain Sells Guns from Europe to ISIS

11 September 2016

Huffington Post (UK)

Islamic State fighters are illegally using guns and other weapons made in Eastern European factories, in a newly-discovered supply chain that is "almost direct", a weapons expert has claimed. James Bevan, the director of Conflict Armament Research (CAR), told The Huffington Post UK that investigations this summer have seen a rapid, frightening change in the source of weapons used by the so-called Islamic State to fight other groups and carry out massacres. These... (GunPolicy.org)

