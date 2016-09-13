Australia

Chasing a Silver Bullet: How Melbourne Became a Gun City (3)

13 September 2016

Age (Melbourne)

He was 22 years old the first time he got caught with a gun. Police chased him down on foot and recovered a stash of drugs and a revolver. He was charged and released on bail. Five months later, he would be caught with more drugs and another gun - this time a .22 calibre semi-automatic pistol. For these crimes, he got nine months jail and a community corrections order. Angelo's* next run in with the law - five months after his release from prison - would see the now... (GunPolicy.org)

