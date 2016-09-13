Australia

New National Gun Amnesty to Be Announced in Australia

13 September 2016

Age (Melbourne)

State and federal ministers and attorney-generals requested an amnesty be considered by senior officials in the National Justice and Policing Senior Officials Group last year. These officials gave a unanimous in-principle support for an amnesty last month. State ministers must agree to proceed, however, support for an amnesty is strong and it is understood the timing will be settled before the end of the year. Victoria's Police Minister Lisa Neville said the state... (GunPolicy.org)

