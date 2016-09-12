Australia

Surge in Melbourne Gun Crimes Calls for a New Gun Buyback

12 September 2016

Age (Melbourne), Editorial

"Melbourne is in the grip of an unprecedented wave of gun violence." With these words, The Age this week began a three-day investigative series that should concern every citizen of a metropolis that has repeatedly snared the accolade of "world's most liveable city". Our comprehensive package is about more than liveability; it is a matter of life and death. As gun-related crime has surged, innocent people have been killed in the crossfire, and more will be unless... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Age (Melbourne)

