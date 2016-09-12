Australia

Australian Gun Owners Shoot Effigy of Gun Control Activist

12 September 2016

ABC News (Australia)

Police have been asked to investigate footage of a man shooting and setting alight an effigy of Gun Control Australia leader Sam Lee. The YouTube video shows two gun enthusiasts customising and demonstrating a controversial Adler lever action shotgun. The video then cuts to a blonde doll, dubbed "Sham Leigh from Fun Control Australia". The doll is shot multiple times until the head blows apart, which is then replayed in slow motion. The effigy is then set... (GunPolicy.org)

