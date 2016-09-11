Honduras

New Law Would Curb Gun Numbers, AK-47s in Honduras [ES]

11 September 2016

Tiempo (Honduras)

[Translated summary: A new gun control bill is proposed in Honduras, where 80% of violent crime involves firearms. The new law would reduce from 5 to 1 the number of guns allowed, and would increase from 18 to 21 the minimum age to get a licence. Some guns would be banned from civilian use, such as the AK-47. It is estimated that there are 400,000 legal and 800,000 illicit guns in Honduras.] TEGUCIGALPA -- El Diputado del Congreso Nacional (CN), Osman Aguilar pidió a... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Tiempo (Honduras)

