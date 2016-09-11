Liberia

Liberia Declares Full Amnesty for All Who Surrender Guns

11 September 2016

Front Page Africa

Monrovia - President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has by proclamation declared unconditionally and without reservation, that all persons who, shall surrender small arms and light weapons under the ECOWAS - EU Weapons collection program. In Grand Gedeh, Maryland, and River Gee Counties the project will give full Amnesty for the offence of illegal possession, use, and supply of fire arms and objects for lethal use against the Republic of Liberia with the restoration of all... (GunPolicy.org)

