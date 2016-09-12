Find Gun Policy Facts

Armed violence prevention, gun control laws and the small arms trade:

Gun Policy News

Australia

Suburban Gunslingers: How Melbourne Became a Gun City (2)

12 September 2016

Age (Melbourne)

Rachad Adra was lying in bed with his four-year-old son when bullets ripped through the front of his Thomastown house. Fired from the street, they travelled through a window, a front room and through an inside wall before tearing into Adra's flesh, killing him. Neighbours heard the screams of his young son, who was seriously injured. Ten months on, the rental house in Melbourne's north-west is vacant, and while the bullet-riddled glass has been replaced, the blinds... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Age (Melbourne)

39820

Read More Global Gun Policy News


Armed violence, firearm law and gun control