Australia

Suburban Gunslingers: How Melbourne Became a Gun City (2)

12 September 2016

Age (Melbourne)

Rachad Adra was lying in bed with his four-year-old son when bullets ripped through the front of his Thomastown house. Fired from the street, they travelled through a window, a front room and through an inside wall before tearing into Adra's flesh, killing him. Neighbours heard the screams of his young son, who was seriously injured. Ten months on, the rental house in Melbourne's north-west is vacant, and while the bullet-riddled glass has been replaced, the blinds... (GunPolicy.org)

