Australia

Young, Dumb & Armed: How Melbourne Became a Gun City (1)

12 September 2016

Age (Melbourne)

Sunday at the south-side club is gangster night. The blokes in streetwear - G Star Raw, Adidas, Louis Vuitton man-bags - the women in not much. It's an exhibition of murky trades: drug dealers, bikies, standover men, the underworld's rising stars and wannabes. They come from across the city to party and be seen, sweeping into the sprawling neon-lit club like royalty. The ones flush with cash can spend big to get a VIP booth above the action, while the up-and-comers... (GunPolicy.org)

