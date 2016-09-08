Ecuador

Ecuador to Destroy 35,000 Seized Firearms [ES]

8 September 2016

El Comercio (Peru)

[Translated Summary: In Ecuador, 10,139 firearms and 43,000 rounds of ammunition were delivered by the National Police to the Army to be destroyed. This cache of arms was seized in patrol and prevention operations. Another cache of 15,000 seized firearms will be delivered soon. In total, 35,000 firearms will be destroyed.] 10,139 armas de fuego y 43,000 municiones fueron entregadas por parte de la Policía Nacional al Comando Conjunto de las Fuerzas Armadas la mañana... (GunPolicy.org)

