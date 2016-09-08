Venezuela

Venezuela Amnesty Swaps Guns For Domestic Appliances [ES]

8 September 2016

La Patilla (Venezuela)

[Translated summary: Venezuela's Government is exchanging firearms for microwaves, televisions, washing machines and other appliances in voluntary disarmament operations introduced this month. Over 1,130 citizens have decided to voluntarily surrender their firearms so far. 18,294 guns have been destroyed this year.] El gobierno de Venezuela cambia armas de fuego por hornos microondas, televisores, lavadoras y otros electrodomésticos en operativos de desarme voluntario... (GunPolicy.org)

