Bolivia

Over 10,000 Firearms Registered In Bolivia in One Year [ES]

8 September 2016

Erbol Digital (Bolivia)

[Translated Summary: Bolivia's National Police registered a total of 10,928 firearms for civilian use from the 1st of September, 2015 to the 4th of September, 2016. Most of this cache, 4,153 (38%), were shotguns and 3,390 (31%) were rifles. 65% were registered for self-defence, 25% for sport and over 20% for hunting.] La Policía registró un total de 10.928 armas de fuego de uso civil en toda Bolivia, durante el periodo de un año que duró el plazo. El jefe de... (GunPolicy.org)

