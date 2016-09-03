Costa Rica

New Gun Carry Controls for Private Security in Costa Rica [ES]

3 September 2016

El Mundo (Costa Rica)

[Translated Summary: The Public Health Ministry of Costa Rica has set up new controls on carrying firearms. Private security companies that want their officers armed should present a paper explaining their reasons, prepared by a criminologist who has to be part of the School of Professionals in Criminology.] Los nuevos controles instaurados por el Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) a la portación de armas para oficiales de seguridad privados, entró en vigencia... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: El Mundo (Costa Rica)

39814