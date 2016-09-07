El Salvador,South Africa,Nigeria,India,United States,Venezuela,Mexico,Colombia,Brazil

World is Far Less Violent: Global Murders Halving in a Decade

7 September 2016

Foreign Affairs (USA)

The world has never been safer than it is right now. Most forms of violence have dropped precipitously over the past few centuries. Although conflict deaths recently spiked (the war in Syria accounts for one third of all war-related killings today), fewer people are dying from warfare than at virtually any time in human history. Terrorist violence also increased over the past two years—especially in six countries the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia—but it still... (GunPolicy.org)

