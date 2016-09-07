United States,El Salvador

El Salvador Criminal Gang Uses Mostly US-Made Rifles [ES]

7 September 2016

El Faro (El Salvador)

[Translated summary: "Maras" gangsters in El Salvador use assault weapons. The authorities, former soldiers, experts and even gang members confirm that most of them come from the civil war of the 80's. Police seize at least one rifle every 3 days and the most common are the M-16, the AK-47 and the Galil.] El gobierno del FMLN combate contra mareros equipados con fusiles de asalto. Autoridades, excomandantes, excombatientes, académicos, expertos y los propios... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: El Faro (El Salvador)

39812