Brazil's Big Gun Maker Charged with Sales to Yemeni Trafficker

6 September 2016

Reuters

Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Forjas Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gun maker, in May for dealing with a known Yemeni arms trafficker in violation of international sanctions, prompting the company's shares to plunge. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report that two former executives had been charged over a deal in 2013 that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said it was only a concerned party in the... (GunPolicy.org)

