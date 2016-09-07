Costa Rica

Most Security Guards Can No Longer Carry Guns in Costa Rica

7 September 2016

Q Costa Rica

In 90 days, most private security guards in the country must give up their firearms. Only bodyguards and guards involved in the transportation of valuables, such as armoured bank trucks guards can carry firearms. Guards at condominiums, malls and banks, for example, will not be able to carry firearms according to the new requirements by Ministry of Security published last Friday in the official government newspaper, La Gaceta. The head of the Asociación Costarricense... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Q Costa Rica

39807