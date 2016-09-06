Ghana

Weapon Amnesty Retrieves 850 of 1.1m Illicit Guns in Ghana

6 September 2016

Ghana Web

Government has retrieved over 850 guns from the illicit weapon market, Small Arms Commission has revealed. Executive Secretary of the Commission, Jones Apleh, says even though the number is significantly small compared to the estimated 1.1 million unlicensed weapons in private hands, it should excite Ghanaians. "Even if one is taken out of the illicit market we are happy about that. We think that 855 guns retrieved is a good number and it is something that we need to... (GunPolicy.org)

