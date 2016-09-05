Namibia

Gun Owner Negligence Prompts Namibia to Control Firearms

5 September 2016

Namibian (Windhoek)

Gun owners who lose their weapons in a negligent manner will not get their licences back easily, police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga said last week. Announcing a firearms amnesty in Windhoek on Friday, Ndeitunga said the government and the safety ministry are concerned over the proliferation of illegal firearms, ammunition and armaments discovered by the police during operations conducted nationwide. The firearms amnesty gives those with illegal firearms,... (GunPolicy.org)

