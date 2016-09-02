United States,Australia

Police in Australia Seize Guns Linked to US Crime Syndicate

2 September 2016

ABC News (Australia)

Police in Victoria and New South Wales have seized 300 weapons and gun parts in a haul they say has cracked down on a major crime syndicate importing weapons from the United States. The international operation has led to firearms charges being laid against two men. Police said there might be further arrests as their investigations continue. The joint federal, state and international operation was sparked 15 months ago in Victoria when a military-style assault rifle... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: ABC News (Australia)

39784