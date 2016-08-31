Japan

Many Stringest Tests Required to Own a Firearm in Japan

31 August 2016

The Blaze (USA)

The right to "keep and bear arms" in America is expected to be a hot topic for both Republicans and Democrats leading up to the election, as the debate rages between those who see America as a great place to own a gun and those who believe we are a country with too many guns and seek to get rid of the Second Amendment. But what about gun rights other countries? Last weekend, Fareed Zakaria's "Global Public Square" on CNN spent an entire hour sharing "lessons" about... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: The Blaze (USA)

39781