United Kingdom,United States,Oceania,Europe,Asia,Americas,Africa,Switzerland

Arms Trade Treaty Conference Focused Only on Bureaucracy

31 August 2016

Stimson Center (USA)

In a meeting that symbolized a stark contrast between the humanitarian crises occurring around the world and the comfortable and scenic gathering of governments committed to stopping irresponsible arms transfers, more than 500 people representing Arms Trade Treaty States Parties, signatories, industry, and civil society representatives met in Geneva from August 22-26 for the Second Conference of States Parties (CSP2) to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT). The ATT is the first... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Stimson Center (USA)

39771