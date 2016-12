Bolivia

7,000 Guns Registered During Campaign in Bolivia [ES]

31 August 2016

El País (Bolivia)

[Translated summary: During a program in Bolivia, civilians registered 7,000 firearms. Any owner with unregistered guns must surrender or register them and obtain a licence. Bolivia divides the registration into four categories: guns for self-defence, for hunting, for collectors and for other activities. Unlicensed citizens could face prison sentences.] A nivel nacional fueron más de 7.000 armas de fuego registradas, de las cuales 495 corresponden a la ciudad de... (GunPolicy.org)

